Summer is heating up in Southern Florida and it is a perfect excuse to escape on a food journey with the innovative and meticulous culinary team that puts an elevated spin on traditional family-taught dishes from around India. Bombay Darbar’s new Sunday brunch at the Las Olas has sparked the foodie community to taking notice. The menu celebrates their ancestry and cultural past with traditional dishes and re-imagined ones that create a contemporary dining experience. The dishes feature seasonal produce that tantalized our palette and redefined our gastronomic experience with Indian cuisine. As we embarked on this adventure at one of South Florida’s only Indian Restaurants, our curiosity was piqued as to what the secret ingredients of the masalas and chutneys are. We closed our eyes and savored each bite’s mind-bending succulence, and allowed our imaginations to transport us through India. We also sampled many of their delectable Vegan and vegetarian dishes. Be sure to save room for dessert. Bombay Darbar’s signature homemade mango ice cream is the PERFECT summer treat. It is not only photogenic but equally delicious.