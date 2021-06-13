Bombay
In 1993, when the Indian director Mani Ratnam recruited the then-27-year-old composer A. R. Rahman to make the music for his film Bombay, he said it would be one of the rare Bollywood films to tell a story about a Hindu-Muslim romance, a union that was, and often still is, widely considered taboo. Nearly 50 years earlier, the South Asian subcontinent achieved independence from British rule and underwent a traumatic process of Partition, dividing into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Though their ideologies were born before Partition, the Hindu elite in India formed a new national identity based in Hindu supremacy in the decades that followed. It was within this context that Ratnam, a Hindu filmmaker, decided to make a film that suggested love could triumph over all.pitchfork.com