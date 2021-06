Seven Cuesta Softball players were selected to the 2021 All Western State Conference teams, while Freshman Katie Lamar (Sacramento) was nominated for the 2021 All-State team. Lamar was joined on the all-WSC First Team by Pitcher Maddy Mata (Sanger HS) and Infielder Clarissa Ellwein (Saugus HS). The Cougars placed Bailee Crawford (Atascadero HS) and the squad's lone sophomore Natalie Ziegler (SLO HS) on the all-WSC Second Team, while Pitcher Leea Brown (Tulelake HS) and Kirra Vargas (Paso Robles HS) were accorded all-WSC Honorable mention. The Cougars were limited to only 25% of their pre-pandemic schedule and posted a 9-1 record and were perfect until losing an extra-inning road game on the final day of the season. Cuesta Coach Jenel Guadagno rebuilt the program during her first two seasons but has only reaped partial rewards while leading her program through the past two pandemic marred campaigns. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Guadangno's Cougars compiled a 25-8 overall record and an 11-1 record against the WSC.