What Do You Think: Did Office Manager have 'Objectively Reasonable' Belief that Holiday Party was Mandatory?
Newark, NJ (WorkersCompensation.com) – For employers, the risk element of holiday parties may be as timeless a tradition as trimming the tree or lighting the menorah, but there may be consequences that extend well past the playing of “Auld Lange Syne.” So, when is attendance at a company party just for fun and when does it become a work-required event? A New Jersey court recently dug into those questions. A garage door company held its annual holiday party at a local ...www.workerscompensation.com