Pocatello, ID

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO: Cooper Cooke, now a three-time state champ, is ready to move upward and onward

By GREG WOODS gwoods@postregister.com
Post Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Applause rained down on Cooper Cooke, who pushed himself up off the bleachers and headed toward Pocatello Downs’ centerstage to receive the award that he had worked — and injured himself — so hard for. A three-time all-around state rodeo champion after his performance Saturday, Cooke limped as he approached the saddle with “IHSRA Champion” etched across the side. Cloudless skies freed the sun to illuminate the spectacle.

