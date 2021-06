Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After six afternoon games, we are left with seven for the evening slate on DraftKings. It all kicks off at 7:05 pm ET, with the Astros and Orioles concluding their three-game series. Houston is looking for its tenth win in a row and will send Jose Urquidy to the mound in Camden Yards. Then, the night will end with the series finale between the Dodgers and Padres. Los Angeles will throw out Trevor Bauer to avoid the sweep against their division rival and Joe Musgrove.