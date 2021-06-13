Cancel
How to watch the Blindspotting series premiere tonight on Starz

By Mads Lennon
Cover picture for the articleTonight the Starz adaptation and continuation of the 2018 film Blindspotting continues with Blindspotting Season 1, the beginning of a new chapter in the story helmed by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. While the film followed Diggs and Casal’s characters Collin and Miles, the television show will switch focus to...

The Staten Island Advance

‘Loki’ premieres on Disney+: How to watch, cast, trailer, price

A spinoff from the popular Marvel Universe character Loki premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9. The show, free to stream for Disney+ subscribers, stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. Loki, who is the brother of popular Marvel character “Thor,” creates a new timeline after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The show shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the previous “Avenger” films.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Blindspotting

Blindspotting, based off of the critically acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, is an entertaining and thought-provoking character study that feels light and deep at the same time. Set six months after the events of the film, the series follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the long-time “ride or die”...
TV SeriesComplex

‘Blindspotting’ Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Calls Starz Series ‘Love Letter to Oakland’

Starz is adding an intriguing new series to an already-stacked summer 2021 TV lineup. On Sunday, June 13, the continuation of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ 2018 indie film Blindspotting premieres. The new project will pick up six months from where Miles (Casal) and Collin (Diggs) left off in the movie, shifting the focus from the two friends to Miles’ girlfriend, Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones.
CelebritiesEssence

Candace Nicholas-Lippman Is The BFF We All Need In Starz's 'Blindspotting'

"I want to make sure that everything with Janell is extremely relatable and authentic," says the actress of her character in the new Starz series. Have you ever watched a show and almost instantly connected with a character? Not because they remind you of yourself, but because they’re giving the vibe of a ride-or-die homie and childhood bestie? That’s the feeling we get watching Candace Nicholas-Lippman’s character Janelle in STARZ’s new series Blindspotting.
MoviesNew York Post

Why Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal made a ‘Blindspotting’ series

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal originally had no intention of turning their critically acclaimed 2018 movie “Blindspotting” into a show. “That was not a goal of ours. We wanted to leave it alone and go do something else,” Casal, 35, told The Post. “Lionsgate — who helped us release the film — proposed the idea of a series and we were quick to tell them ‘No, thank you.’”
Variety

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ Series Cedes the Spotlight to Jasmine Cephas Jones with Style: TV Review

“Blindspotting” moves like a song: from opening verse to swelling chorus, emotional bridge and back again. Sometimes, this manifests quite literally, as the characters turn to the camera and burst into emphatic spoken word, turn on their heels and break into a staccato dance, or dream up an entire music video starring themselves. Other times, scenes just rock back and forth between banter and mood swings as everyone grapples with a new twist in their ever-complicating lives. It’s a lyrical series with so much to say that it sometimes stumbles over its words, but always with style.
TV SeriesEssence

Watch: STARZ Official “Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Trailer

The series premieres Sunday, July 18 at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ. Today, STARZ has released the official trailer for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the third book of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s executive produced “Power” Universe. Following “Power Book II: Ghost” starring Michael Rainey, Jr., Paige Hurd, and Naturi Naughton, the third installation of the series chronicles will premiere globally on Sunday, July 18 at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ and across all platforms.
Primetimer

Starz's Blindspotting is less a continuation of the acclaimed 2018 movie than a smart expansion of its world

"Blindspotting isn’t the most obvious candidate for a film-to-TV spinoff," says Alan Sepinwall. "The 2018 movie, co-written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who star as best friends in Oakland, made less than $5 million at the box office. It was well-reviewed but not a major awards player. And its stories — Diggs’ ex-con Collin finishes out his probation, while Casal’s Miles rails against gentrification — didn’t leave lots of open questions demanding a sequel, on the big or small screen. But Blindspotting the series, debuting this weekend on Starz, is less a continuation of the film than a smart expansion of its world. Some of the original characters are back, but the show is built in a way that doesn’t make the movie required viewing for newcomers. Instead, it feels of a piece with what Casal and Diggs (who return as writer-producers) did earlier while functioning as its own satisfying, serio-comic slice of Oakland life. In one episode, a character even summarizes the events of the film for a new friend, then says, 'Yeah, it was a whole movie. Sh*t is just different now, I guess.'" Sepinwall adds: "The actors — (Jasmine) Cephas Jones and (Helen) Hunt in particular — seem comfortable navigating the series’ slippery tone, where scenes can shift from low-key to magical realism without warning, in the same way that Trish deftly code-switches while seeking a small-business loan when she sees she’s been paired with a black banker. And if Ashley feels initial discomfort about her move, particularly where Trish and her various side hustles are concerned, the ensemble settles quickly into a welcoming hangout vibe. You’re just as likely to hear Earl expounding on why the 1993 Robert Townsend superhero movie Meteor Man is responsible for both Black Panther and the Obama presidency as you are to see him panic about getting busted when a job interview threatens to keep him out past curfew. Like the movie, the series is ultimately a love letter to the multicultural stew of Oakland, even as it acknowledges the way the city, like most of urban America, is rapidly changing."
Moviesshondaland.com

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ Flips the Film’s Script to Focus on the Power of Female Fellowship

The 2018 dramedy Blindspotting, which had Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and real-life buddy Rafael Casal navigating a perilous period in their real-life hometown of Oakland, was about a lot of things: a friendship between a Black man and a white guy, the magic of the Bay Area, and the strain gentrification had on their relationship. It was also, as the name implies, a meditation on blind spots, particularly the unconscious biases we can harbor toward people of color and even our allies.
Cleveland.com

‘Blindspotting’ premiere, ‘iCarly’ revival top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “Blindspotting” — Inspired by the acclaimed 2018 indie film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, this new dramedy follows Ashley (“Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose life in Oakland, California, is thrown into disarray when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their 6-year-old son, is jailed on a drug charge. The ordeal forces her to reluctantly move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and his intense half-sister (Jaylen Barron). Plenty of friction and comical dysfunction ensue over eight episodes. (9 p.m. ET Sunday, Starz).
FanSided

How to watch Domina Season 1, Episode 2 tonight on EPIX

Last week, the new EPIX and Sky Atlantic historical drama Domina Season 1 premiered on the premium cable service. The first episode introduced us to the character of Livia Drusilla, a fictional interpretation of a real historical figure. The first episode shows what happens when Livia and her family lose...
TV Showsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halloween: 8 TERROR series to watch tonight

It’s October it’s a spooky month there’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than to relax and see some series television of terror that are available on some of their streaming services. The availability of multiple platforms Broadcasting, producing content at an unimaginable rate, has proven to be a great...
Oakland, CANBC News

Starz's 'Blindspotting' series had a lot to live up to. So its creators forged a different path.

From "Soul Food" to "Clueless," there have been successful film-to-TV adaptations, but none have higher stakes than “Blindspotting.”. Based on director Carlos López Estrada's electrifying 2018 debut feature of the same name, which chronicled three days in life of Oakland, California, resident Collin (Daveed Diggs) and his best friend Miles (Rafael Casal), Starz's new dramedy series shifts the lens to Ashley (Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles' girlfriend and the mother of his 6-year-old son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Jasmine C. Jones discusses new Starz Original series Blindspotting

“I hope [audiences] set out the dinner table and start to have [conversations about the show’s themes] if they’ve never had it before…”. New Starz Original series Blindspotting kicked off this past weekend (June 13th, 2021), following on from the 2018 movie of the same name but shifting the perspective of the show from its leading males to its leading woman.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Rust: Showtime Sets Premiere for Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney Series (Watch)

American Rust is headed to Showtime. The cable channel has now set a premiere date and released a trailer for the family drama which stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. The rest of the cast includes Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. The nine-episode series, based on a novel by Philipp Meyer, will arrive in September.