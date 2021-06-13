Does the Chevy Bolt Qualify for the EV Tax Credit in 2021?

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alset EHome Inc. a US-based property developer and a subsidiary of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI), is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes. These Tesla products will be installed in 20 brand new, single-family homes at the Northpark Community in Porter, Texas. In addition to these 20 homes, Alset has 10 more homes under contract in the same community scheduled for closing at the end of this month. Moving forward, there are plans to acquire an additional 70 units in the Houston area, targeting a total of 100 Ehome deliveries in 2021.