Does the Chevy Bolt Qualify for the EV Tax Credit in 2021?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 10 days ago
As the auto industry rolls out more electric vehicles, consumers are warming up to the idea of EVs. One model that’s been around since 2017 is the Chevy Bolt EV. This electrified hatchback might not be the most exciting pick, but it’s a practical, affordable starter car for those new to EVs. So if you’re considering a Chevy Bolt, here are some things you should know about it, including whether it qualifies for the EV tax credit.

