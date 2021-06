EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having local sports withdrawal during the summer. Happy reading!. >> 1953: The Odessa Oilers picked up their 10th win in 12 games after defeating Roswell 8-5. The win put the Oilers 7.5 games out of the first division. The team was scheduled to face the Midland Roughnecks in an exhibition game the following day.