Kristen Bell Shares 'Threatening' Notes Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Keeps Leaving

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Bell has spoken a lot about being a mom, and her latest Instagram post showed off some hilarious notes from her youngest daughter, 6-year-old Delta. Bell has two daughters with her husband, Dax Shepard, and she shared on Instagram that Delta had found the best way to communicate her frustrations with her family: passive-aggressive notes. "I often find threatening notes like these around the house," Bell wrote in the caption. "This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike."

popculture.com
