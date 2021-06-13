Kristen Bell Shares 'Threatening' Notes Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Keeps Leaving
Kristen Bell has spoken a lot about being a mom, and her latest Instagram post showed off some hilarious notes from her youngest daughter, 6-year-old Delta. Bell has two daughters with her husband, Dax Shepard, and she shared on Instagram that Delta had found the best way to communicate her frustrations with her family: passive-aggressive notes. "I often find threatening notes like these around the house," Bell wrote in the caption. "This note was taped to her door during her 30 mins hunger strike."popculture.com