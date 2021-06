With just over six months to go before the release of the new Scream movie, technically the fifth in the franchise but simply titled "Scream" this time around, one of the directors for the film has confirmed that it's done! Tyler Gillett, one of the members of "Radio Silence" which directed the new entry, took to Instagram announcing: "Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait 👻🔪 #SCREAM." Among the first comments on the post was none other than The Boys and Scream star Jack Quaid, who replied: "BOOOOOM!!!!!! 5 CREAM 4 LYFE!" (an inside joke about an on-set gag).