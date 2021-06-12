Why Balanced Bites Organic Spices are Different

First I brought you my Spiced Carrot Sheet Cake and now I'm bringing you this Spiced Walnut Cake! It has the best flavors and textures! I wanted to recreate my Cowboy Cookie Cake into a soft spongey cake, but ended up with this instead (and I'm not mad about it!). It has the same delicious ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger spices with crunchy chopped walnuts. However, I left out the coconut and oats as I didn't find them to fit as well in this recipe. This cake is easy to decorate as a semi-naked layer cake with its brown butter cream cheese frosting! It's perfect to share with family and friends at parties as everything starts to open back up this summer!