Lauren Sauer is the director of Operations with the Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR). She is also a research associate in the Department of Emergency Medicine and a doctoral candidate in health and public policy in the Johns Hopkins Department of Health Policy and Management, where she studies quality of aid in response to disasters and the effects of disasters on health care infrastructure. She joined the department in 2005 and became a research faculty member in 2011. Sauer is also the program manager for the National Center for the Study of Preparedness and Catastrophic Event Response (PACER), a Department of Homeland Security Emeritus Center of Excellence. She is the current chair for the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine’s Disaster Interest Group and the co-director of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine disaster course.