Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?! We haven’t seen the pair on the carpet together since the premier of Netflix’s Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019. However, just two months after that the couple was exposed by a source to be taking some time apart. They shared “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.” The source added “It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again but have still seen each other within the last month.” But, as most of us know, when a child is included in the mix there isn’t such a thing as a complete split.