I was blearily staring at Instagram the other day, when someone popped up in Stories. “Wow, this Influencer really looks like Baby Spice!” I thought. Friends, yes, of course — it was Baby Spice, AKA Emma Bunton, as seen here in her sassy pink suit. I guess this means that I think a Spice Girl looks like she could be an Influencer…which I suppose makes sense, as I was very influenced by the ladies of Spice to wear big flat-form shoes and perhaps more latex clothing items than strictly required in the late 90s. I’d let this person sell me a Dyson Hair Wrap!