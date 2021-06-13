Cancel
The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Graduates Its 7th Class

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Rose is doing good in the hood by educating inner-city black kids and empowering them to have a better future at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA). Jalen created the JRLA in the area he grew up in Detroit years ago to fill the void he saw in education and adequate learning resources for inner-city kids.

