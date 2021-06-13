The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Graduates Its 7th Class

LIHU‘E — Earlier this month, the Leadership Kaua‘i Class of 2021 was recognized and acknowledged for their accomplishments in completing the annual leadership program. The graduates are Alden Alyavilla, County of Kaua‘i; Harry Jay Baker, Kaua‘i Community College; Byron Blanchard, Kauai Island Utility Cooperatove; Erin Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha Schools; Kathryn Corbell, Kaua‘i Animal Education Center; Peleke Flores, Malama Hule‘ia; Kelly Gentry, YWCA; Trysen Kaneshige, Hawai‘i Arts Alliance; Eric Knutzen, Koa Lani; Alice Luck, Kaua‘i Planning & Action Alliance Keiki-2-Career; Erickson Magno, U.S. Navy, Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands; Steve Massaro, IT Kaua‘i; Janine Matsuno-Park, PMRF; Marie Paiste, PMRF; Megan Shimamoto, County of Kaua‘i; Katharina Strack-Becker, Touch Kaua‘i; Kalynne Walker, U.S. Navy, Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands; and Seth Womble, Hawai‘i Arts Alliance.