The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Graduates Its 7th Class

Leading Online School of More than 10 Years Prepares Students for College and Career. More than 101 students from Michigan Connections Academy, a tuition free, online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, recently took part in a virtual graduation ceremony, celebrating the transition into the next phase of their lives. While graduates were unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing pandemic, school administrators, teachers and family members cheered on the graduates during the digital commencement.