Pilot study use 'MOVES' app to help measure reintegration of veterans with traumatic brain injury

Georgia State University

ATLANTA — A smartphone app called MOVES has proven to be an efficient tool to measure community integration of military veterans with mild traumatic brain injury in a pilot program by Georgia State University.

The program, conducted by researchers from Georgia State University and led by Dr. Pey-Shan Wen, assistant professor of occupational therapy, and rehabilitation scientists at Veterans Affairs in Gainesville, Florida, used MOVES to measure veterans’ community activity.

The app collects location data in real-time as the user carries their phone for their daily activities. The researchers recruited civilians without traumatic brain injury (TBI) and veterans with mild TBI to test the feasibility and accuracy of the app in measuring community integration.

The pilot program found that the app produced a 90% accuracy in the veteran’s community participation against a 53% accuracy in the veteran’s self-reported assessment.

However, some challenges arose due to participants’ separate geographic locations, which required each site to be labeled in the app’s GPS.

The pilot program aimed to find an affordable and easy-to-use application to measure veterans’ community reintegration objectively. The app proved to be a more efficient measurement tool than self-assessment.

The team aims to conduct future research with a larger sample of veterans of various ages and a larger variation of severity and living situations.

Dr. Pey-Shan Wen is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Occupational Therapy of Georgia University. Dr. Wen’s most recent work focuses on community reintegration and psychosocial adjustment in individuals or veterans with traumatic brain injury or amputees.