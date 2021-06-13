Cancel
Bay Shore, NY

2nd Oakwood Cemetery Tour: A Walk Through Time With Islip and Bay Shore's Famous & Infamous

Cover picture for the articleHosted by the Historical Society of Islip Hamlet and the Bay Shore Historical Society, the tour will be on Sun., June 13th (rain date June 27) at 2 pm. Members in period garb will tell the story of Islip and Bay Shore's own including Revolutionary War soldiers, Bay Shore's African American community, an heir to the Chiclets Gum fortune. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. We do request you RSVP us at www.isliphamlet history@gmail.com or call at 631-559-2915 if attending. For more info; go to our website or call. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

