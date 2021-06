USA Basketball's Olympic men's roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayocommitted to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. In addition, Brooklyn's James Harden has told the national team that he is committed to playing at the Tokyo Games, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic.