Been after this bird for the longest time and have come up empty handed time and time again. I duck hunt multiple times every year but sadly have to resort to the STA's every time since I don't know of other places and the lack of a mud motor fo ray Jon boat. does anybody have any tips on where to look for em or wants gain a hunting buddy to accommodate them on a woodie hunt (lol)? Ive heard Big C has em but the times I've gone Ive never even heard one. If anyone would like share some information about where to have a chance at one that would be greatly appreciated. Maybe if you have any questions about other types of hunting I will gladly help ya out too. (If you don't want to give away spots or say certain things on this discussion as to not ruin your spot or tricks, feel free to pm me!)