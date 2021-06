Four new deaths due to the Covid-19 virus were reported Friday, including one death of a Fairbanks woman in her 70s. All four deaths occurred previously but were only recently identified as Covid-19 related during a standard death certificate review. Besides a Fairbanks resident, two people — one in his 70s and another in her 80s — were in Wasilla and one 80-year-old woman was from Sitka, according to the Friday report from the Department of Health and Social Services.