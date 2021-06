LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Jim Buss, National Basketball Association. Even at the time, signing Kobe Bryant to a two-year extension worth $48 million before he could show how well he might recover from a torn ACL didn’t seem to make much sense from a purely on-court, basketball production perspective. And according to Jack Fischer of Bleacher Report in his new book, “Built To Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever,” the Lakers could possible have kept Bryant at half the price and kept them in the running for LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom had real interest in signing in L.