Former Minnesota Twins All-Star Passes Away; No Hall Of Fame Induction For MLB Legend

The sports world has lost yet another legend. Sadly, it seems to be every few days that news breaks on an unfortunate passing. This time, the baseball was stunned. Jim “Mudcat” Grant was the first African American pitcher to win 20+ games in American league history. He passed away at the age of 85. The former All-Star played for 14 seasons and built up a record of 145-119. In his big 1965 season, he actually was ranked sixth for the AL MVP voting. A rare feat for pitchers of any era. Of course, this was not any ordinary era for African American athletes.