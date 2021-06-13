Cancel
Combat Sports

Shakur Stevenson Dominates Jeremiah Nakathila Over Twelve For WBO Interim-Title

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakur Stevenson was masterful defensively Saturday night and dropped a supposedly superior puncher. The undefeated southpaw went the distance for the third time in his past four fights, though, and was reluctant to engage in a mostly unremarkable bout with Jeremiah Nakathila. Stevenson still thoroughly out-classed the unknown Namibian boxer throughout their 12-round, 130-pound title fight in Las Vegas.

www.boxingscene.com
