Rowan County, NC

‘Stopping that cycle’: Edman named director of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Shawn Edman, helping victims of abuse is personal. Edman, who became Prevent Child Abuse Rowan’s executive director May 3rd, and his spouse began fostering three children four years ago. A longtime health care professional, Edman’s first interactions with Prevent Child Abuse Rowan came during a tour for a leadership program. His second was asking the organization’s former executive director Beth McKeithan, who left in January, about resources for his foster children, who were victims of abuse.

