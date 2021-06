LAS VEGAS — After waiting nearly 19 months for a fight, Toledo boxer Tyler McCreary lost a unanimous decision to Manuel Rey Rojas on Saturday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. McCreary (16-2-1, 7 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time since 2019 after his first professional loss to former world champion Carl Frampton. His fight with Rojas (21-5, 6 KOs) was part of the undercard for the Shakur Stevenson-Jeremiah Nakathila bout.