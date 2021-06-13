SNK Is Bringing Back the Fan-Favorite 'Metal Slug' Franchise

Everyone’s entitled to one good scare, but we’re forfeiting that right this year – far too many ghoulish goings on in the real world to relax by being chased by an evil clown-spider train. See, we love Halloween here at PCGamesN – pumpkins, low-budget costumes, homemade snacks that are made to look like eyeballs – but we’re not all fans of horror games. Jumpscares? Needles in the eye? Spiders with upside-down baby faces? None for us, thanks. To make matters worse, there are plenty of non-horror games with terrifying moments in them, so finding totally scare-free, fright night appropriate games is no mean feat.
Comments / 0