Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

Migrants march a deadly trail to find ‘God’s love in action’ along the border

By Tad Walch
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEL RIO, Texas — The 5-month-old baby fidgeted as the young mother checked the wrap securing him to her back in the sopping-wet heat. Then Jouseline took a deep breath and stepped into one of the world’s most dangerous places, the notorious jungle of Panama’s perilous Darién Gap. She put little Jayden on her back for a mother’s reason: She was placing herself between her son and the menaces ahead — wild animals, robbers or a fall into a river or onto the jungle’s jagged rocks.

www.deseret.com
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Del Rio, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Del Rio, TX
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Guatemala#Volunteers#Mexico#The Rio Grande#Venezuelans#U S Border Patrol#Border Patrol#Spanish#The Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Chile
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Religion
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

‘Cold’: A criminal syndicate, missing jewelry, a shallow grave and a suspected murder

A criminal syndicate operating out of the Utah State Prison in the early 1980s might have played a role in the suspected murder of Theresa Rose Greaves nearly 40 years ago. Greaves was living in Woods Cross when she disappeared on Aug. 5, 1983. Her skeletal remains were discovered on a hillside just east of U.S. 89, near the border of Farmington and Fruit Heights, in February 2015. It remains unclear who killed her or why.