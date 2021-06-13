Migrants march a deadly trail to find ‘God’s love in action’ along the border

DEL RIO, Texas — The 5-month-old baby fidgeted as the young mother checked the wrap securing him to her back in the sopping-wet heat. Then Jouseline took a deep breath and stepped into one of the world’s most dangerous places, the notorious jungle of Panama’s perilous Darién Gap. She put little Jayden on her back for a mother’s reason: She was placing herself between her son and the menaces ahead — wild animals, robbers or a fall into a river or onto the jungle’s jagged rocks.