Clear to partly cloudy. Less humid & lows in the lower 60s.

Showers and storms will exit to the east this evening, leaving conditions dry overnight. Temps will fall into the lower and mid-60s and it'll start to become less humid. Sunday looks beautiful and less humid, although still warm. After a small chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning (especially northeast of Grand Rapids), we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern. Most outdoor plans look great going into next week with highs falling back into the mid/upper 70s. Also of note; while some areas picked up several inches of rain this week, many did not. What that amounts to -- is we are still in a drought for most of the area and I don't see much widespread relief on the way. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Gradually less humid as drier air filters in behind a cold front. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid, but still warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a few light morning showers possible, mainly from Grand Rapids to the north and east. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

