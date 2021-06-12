CommerceBlock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,043.00 (CBT)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.23 or 0.00034146 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $375.05 million and $23.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.