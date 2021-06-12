Cancel
CommerceBlock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,043.00 (CBT)

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 11 days ago

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
