Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.06 Million

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 11 days ago

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $101.06 million and $1.32 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
