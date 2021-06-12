Cancel
Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 36.9% This Week

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 11 days ago

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $919,360.50 and approximately $487,609.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

www.tickerreport.com
