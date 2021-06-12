Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 36.9% This Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $359,950.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.