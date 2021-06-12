Cancel
Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

By Max Byerly
 11 days ago

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $480,244.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

