Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.