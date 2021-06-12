uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $714,386.45

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $56,603.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.