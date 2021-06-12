Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $714,386.45

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 11 days ago

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $714,386.45 and $665.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upx#Currency#Mining#Us Dollars#Upx#Electroneum#Etn#Turtlecoin#Trtl#Bitcoinote#Btcn#Ctl#Newton Coin Project#Ncp#Uplexa Coin Profile#Uplexa Com#Uplexacoin#Reddit#Cryptocompare#Cryptonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $56,603.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Pmeer Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and $674.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.12 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $58.12 million and $89,964.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Marketstickerreport.com

MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.24 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $91.24 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $649.06 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $649.06 million and $27.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $37.06 or 0.00110100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004756 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $52.94 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Classic (ETC) shields important support levels

The entire crypto market is down as Bitcoin rebounds to $34k. Ethereum Classic started to rise today, trying to reach higher. ETC volumes were at all-time low when the price movement went higher. While the majority of the crypto market is breached their crucial support levels, Ethereum Classic has started...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0765

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 149.4% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $734,306.54 and $19,740.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Exosis Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 82.7% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $19,084.59 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,551.66 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $77.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsfxempire.com

Crypto Bears Rage on as Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Price Levels Since January.

At the time of filing this report, Bitcoin was trading below $30,000 posting losses of more than 7% and weekly losses of about 26% for the week. Recent chart patterns show high selling pressures in play with the pioneer crypto-asset dropping below that critical support level after the crypto asset had fallen beyond its lows during its May crash.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Achieves $52.96 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Why Ethereum’s Price Is Built on Firmer Ground Than Bitcoin

BTC is up 250% and Ethereum is up 760% over a one-year period. Of course, both are now down a lot over the last month. But the price on its own tells us very little information. The efficient market hypothesis would have us believe that information advantages, like knowing what...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Chainlink Price Analysis: 22 June

Bitcoin fell by nearly 22% over the weekend owing to the latest in China’s mining crackdown episode. Needless to say, most altcoins plummeted too and the volatility showed no signs of settling down. Litecoin fell by almost 14% over the past 24 hours, followed by Chainlink, with the latter depreciating by 12.3% over the same period.