Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fedde back from COVID-19 list, Nats-Giants split DH

By BOBBY BANCROFT - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings that led the Nationals to a 2-0 win. The two teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday’s rainout. Held to just one hit in the first seven innings of the second game, the Giants quickly took advantage of the extra-inning rule that starts with a runner on second base as Wade and Wilmer Flores singled home runs.

www.wfmz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Wilmer Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Covid 19#Nats Giants#Ap#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Host Giants to Open Homestand

If nothing else, the Washington Nationals showed some true grit over the course of their recent road trip. The Nats came home late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning on what the team likes to call a “happy flight” even though this one touched down at Dulles airport at 3:26 a.m. Last night, a 9-7 win in 11 innings against the team with the best record in the A.L. will raise the spirits of any team as they now get ready to face the team with the best record in the Majors in a 4-game series.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Giants edge Nationals in 8, earn split of DH

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores delivered run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 win over the host Washington Nationals on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader. The Giants became the first National League team to reach 40 wins...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Giants' Kevin Gausman looks to tame Nationals to start DH

San Francisco Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman looks to continue his stellar stretch when he pitches in a day-night doubleheader Saturday against the host Washington Nationals. The Giants won the series opener 1-0 on Friday behind a two-hitter from Anthony DeSclafani, his second shutout of the season. Gausman (7-0, 1.27 ERA),...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde returning to start after landing on COVID-IL...

Though he wasn’t sure how things would work out last night as the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants waited to see if inclement weather in the nation’s capital would clear in time for them to play baseball, Davey Martinez did announce that Erick Fedde, 28, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, was going to start one of the two games the clubs have to play today after Thursday’s planned series opener was postponed by rain.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start pushed back

Fedde (illness) will likely start one of the two games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Fedde was initially expected to start Friday's matchup, but Max Scherzer will now start that game after Thursday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, the right-hander will likely get an extra day of rest before he's officially reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
MLBNBC Washington

Erick Fedde Records 7 Strikeouts Against the Giants in Return From COVID-19 IL

Fedde records 7 Ks in return from COVID-19 IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Before Saturday's contest between the Nationals and the San Francisco Giants, Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde hadn't seen the mound since May 16 when he tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated earlier this season.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Yan Gomes walks-it-off for a Nats winner 1-0; Fedde goes 7 innings of zero run baseball!

The Washington Nationals winning streak went to 5 games after this walk-off winner courtesy of Yan Gomes after Erick Fedde threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball. That RISP hit by Gomes to drive in Juan Soto was the only run of the game, and the timing was perfect. The Nats had many opportunities to score runs in this game, but doubleplays killed them each time. This inning, Gomes had runners at the corners after Juan Soto led-off with a walk, and Ryan Zimmerman singled him to third base. With the Mets infield playing in, Gomes shot the ball over the third baseman’s head for the winner.
MLBMLB

Walk-off! Gomes clutch to back Fedde's gem

For the fourth time this season, the Nationals walked it off. In the 1-0 win over the Mets in the series opener at Nationals Park on Friday night, a ninth-inning rally secured the team's fifth consecutive win, the longest winning streak of the season. Juan Soto worked an eight-pitch walk...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals get strong starts from Erick Fedde & Joe Ross; Kyle Schwarber leadoff bomber; + more Nats links

While Max Scherzer was out after just 12 pitches on Friday, with Stephen Strasburg back on the IL, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross came through in a big way for Washington over the course of their four-game set with the San Francisco Giants in Nationals Park. Fedde gave the Nats five scoreless in their win on Saturday, and Ross tossed eight scoreless in Sunday’s finale in the nation’s capital. How important were the two starters for the Nationals?
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 6/23/2021

I play small single entries on a daily basis, here are Wednesday’s thoughts. Wednesday includes a early slate of six games and also a late slate of seven games. For the early slate. Brandon Woodruff and Kevin Gausman are absolutely dominate, would love to fit them both into a lineup. If needed would look at Shohei Ohtani and Erick Fedde. Ohtani is always fun to watch and a popular option. Fedde is averaging 25.3 points over his last three starts. I like the idea of a pitchers duel in LA, but might have to drop down to Fedde if I run into trouble with bats or late scratches. Woddruff has the fishy match up and although he has a 400 discount from Gausman it is still highly priced so I ranked him the least of my favorites.
MLBESPN

DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. --  Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants aren't showing any signs of slowing down. The right-hander allowed three hits over seven sharp innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. The surprising NL West leaders have won seven of eight and are a season-high 21 games over .500 with the best record in the majors at 47-26 and a three-game lead over the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #71 the Nats need Erick Fedde to come up big today!

After the completion of this game, the Washington Nationals will be just 10 games until the halfway point in the season. This game will create some separation in the NL East. It is a depleted NL East as each team is dealing with injuries. Yesterday, the Nats asserted themselves as a contender in an NL East that is struggling to stay above the level of mediocrity, and mostly because of the injuries.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Back on COVID list

Anderson returned to the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. In a confusing turn of events, Anderson landed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday before being removed Tuesday, only to head back to the list two days later. The short nature of his original stay suggests he was merely exposed to someone with the virus and didn't test positive himself, but it's possible he's since done so. Catcher Rafael Marchan was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 59 lineups: Nats vs. Giants

Hello from Nationals Park, which hasn’t hosted a ballgame in 11 days. Yeah, it’s been a while. The Nationals return home from a nine-game road trip in which they went 4-5, used up a lot of pitchers and took a very late-night flight back from St. Petersburg, Fla., to get here for tonight’s series opener against the Giants. They may be a bit bleary eyed at this point, and the forecast of on-and-off showers won’t help.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants-Nats rained out, will play split doubleheader Saturday

The Giants pushed Anthony DeSclafani back a day this week to give him some extra rest. He'll now get even more time to prepare for his next start. The opener of a four-game series at Nationals Park was postponed Thursday night because of rain in Washington D.C. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m. PST and the second one at 4:15 p.m. PST. The games will be seven innings.
MLBNBC Sports

When Nats host Giants, a path to contention will be on display

The Nationals return to their home ballpark Thursday to host the first-place team atop the NL West, owners of the best record in baseball. No, it’s not the reigning World Series champion Los Angles Dodgers, nor is it the loaded San Diego Padres. It’s the San Francisco Giants, surprise contenders that have emerged as a legitimate threat to compete for the division title despite having to fend off two super teams that spent the offseason adding even more talent to their rosters.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Back from injured list

Hays (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since May 23 with a strained left hamstring, but he'll rejoin the active roster Friday. Hays has a .252/.319/.455 slash line with five homers in 32 games this season, and he should reclaim the starting job in left field now that he's healthy.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Caleb Baragar: Returns from injured list

Baragar (elbow) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Baragar will wind up missing only slightly more than the minimum with elbow inflammation. He recorded a stellar 0.52 ERA in 17.1 innings prior to the injury, but his 14:11 K:BB and 19.1 percent groundball rate don't come close to backing that number up. Thairo Estrada was optioned in a corresponding move.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Craig Kimbrel, Ryan, Tepera Andrew Chafin a Lockdown Trio

Cubs’ 3-headed relief monster devouring big innings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outside of the 2-0 scores, there’s at least one commonality between the Cubs’ last two wins. The Cubs got a lead, and Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel came in and slammed the door late to...
MLBMLB

Springer close: 'Not coming back to be a DH'

BOSTON -- George Springer will begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night in Rochester, a major step in the star’s return to a lineup that is already one of baseball’s best. Springer opened the season on the injured list with a right quad strain, and...