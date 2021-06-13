Fedde back from COVID-19 list, Nats-Giants split DH

I play small single entries on a daily basis, here are Wednesday’s thoughts. Wednesday includes a early slate of six games and also a late slate of seven games. For the early slate. Brandon Woodruff and Kevin Gausman are absolutely dominate, would love to fit them both into a lineup. If needed would look at Shohei Ohtani and Erick Fedde. Ohtani is always fun to watch and a popular option. Fedde is averaging 25.3 points over his last three starts. I like the idea of a pitchers duel in LA, but might have to drop down to Fedde if I run into trouble with bats or late scratches. Woddruff has the fishy match up and although he has a 400 discount from Gausman it is still highly priced so I ranked him the least of my favorites.