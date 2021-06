Nate Diaz is a legend in the UFC and fans are always looking forward to his fights as they know it's typically going to be a war. He has an all-or-nothing mindset which typically leads to some unreal matches, and Saturday night was certainly one of them. The fighter went up against Leon Edwards and right out of the gate, it was clear that Edwards had the upper hand. After three rounds, Diaz was battered and blood was leaking all down his body, yet he kept going like a warrior.