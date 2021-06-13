Jurassic World Evolution 2 Release Date: When is it?
Jurassic World Evolution 2 could see a release date in the far future. Frontier Developments is currently working on the sequel to its 2018 dino-park management simulator, Jurassic World Evolution. The new game titled simply "Jurassic World Evolution 2," aims to build upon the "groundbreaking and immersive" features seen in its predecessor. Players will be able to progress through a "compelling" new narrative campaign with incredible mechanics and "awe-inspiring" dinosaurs.www.dbltap.com