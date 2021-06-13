Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 'Siege of Paris' Expansion Explained
More information about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla "Siege of Paris" was revealed at the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward showcase. Ubisoft's Forward showcase at E3 2021 proved to be one Hel of a ride for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla fans. Not only will they be seeing support for the game well into its second year—a first for the franchise—they'll be getting a ton of new content including a Discovery Tour in the Fall and another expansion, Siege of Paris, in the Summer.www.dbltap.com