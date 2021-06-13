Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 'Siege of Paris' Expansion Explained

Ubisoft Forward revealed a bunch of things yesterday at E3. New stuff like Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Rocksmith+ will catch a lot of eyes, but there are also updates and new pieces of content for current games. They spent a few minutes talking about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and what fans can expect in the coming months. The Wrath of the Druids DLC came out not too long ago and we are on approach to the Siege of Paris DLC. This Fall, fans, students, and history enthusiasts alike will be able to explore the game more freely in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Discovery Tour.