With the NBA coaching carousel underway there are seven teams around the league that currently have openings. Among the familiar suite of assistants and former players exist several incredible women, all of whom have mastered their craft and are ready for an opportunity at the highest level of coaching. Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley, Kara Lawson, and Teresa Weatherspoon represent the closest women have come to coaching in the league, and it actually looks like this might happen.