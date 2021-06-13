Cancel
Corn, wheat prices on the rise; Good for farmers but consumers might see price increases

By Daniel Burbank
KFYR-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rain this week is a welcome surprise for farmers and ranchers but the short-term impact may affect food prices. Eugene Graner with Heartland Investor Services said the moisture might help wheat growth in the short term but drier conditions next week could drive prices higher. When corn value increase, usually other grain protein crops climb as well.

