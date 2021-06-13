Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows second straight save chance

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Neris allowed three runs on one hit and two walks during the ninth inning to get tagged with his fourth blown save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Neris entered with the Phillies up 7-4 in the ninth. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced but then gave up consecutive walks before allowing a game-tying, three-run homer to DJ LeMahieu. It marked the reliever's second blown save in as many opportunities, but he should keep his closer job for the time being, considering he has a solid 3.16 ERA and 33:11 K:BB to go along with nine saves on the campaign. With that said, it won't be surprising if manager Joe Girardi decides to stay away from Neris in Sunday's series finale given that he threw 30 pitches Saturday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Homer
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Yankees#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies Nation Podcast: Phils take two straight walk-off wins

Phillies Nation’s Ty Daubert and Nathan Ackerman come with another episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast. On this episode, the two discuss whether the Phillies’ recent walk-off victories can spark the team, break down Luke Williams’ emergence in the majors and break down how dominant Zack Wheeler has been on the mound.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Phillies top Yanks in 10 for third straight walk off

Jean Segura hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday. It was the third straight walk-off win for the Phillies and the second consecutive for Segura, who had three hits.
MLBbettingpros.com

Phillies look for third straight series win against the Yankees

After last night's thrilling 8-7 in extra innings, the Philadelphia Phillies are in position to win their third straight series if they can beat the New York Yankees this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Phillies are -127 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. As +110 underdogs, the Yankees are underdogs for...
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Neris, Segura play familiar roles again in win over Yankees

PHILADELPHIA — Since history over the past several days repeated itself so well, perhaps the Phillies thought it unnecessary to wheel out the respective goat and hero of an 8-7 win Saturday night over the New York Yankees onto their nightly Zoom chat with the media. After all, Hector Neris...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Archie Bradley: Picks up second win

Bradley (2-1) picked up the win Saturday against the Yankees, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning. Bradley entered the game with a man on second base to start the 10th inning, but the veteran right-hander did not let the runner advance, recording a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to keep the Yankees off the board. The Phillies pushed a run across in the bottom half to give Bradley his second win of the campaign. Though the reliever still holds a less-than-stellar 3.97 ERA, he's been effective over the past two weeks, having not allowed an earned run across his last seven outings dating back to May 29.
MLBjioforme.com

Hector Neris drives away the devil with Save vs. Dodgers – MLB Sports

Los Angeles – Hector Neris We drove off the old and new demons at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. He wasn’t the only one. “In the end, I believe everyone will get over everything,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after defeating the Dodgers 2-0. “Hopefully it’s gone.”. Girardi may have...
MLBMLB

Road 'funk' continues as Phils drop finale

SAN FRANCISCO – Bad things continue to happen to the Phillies on the road. They even shuffled their rotation last week to try to change it. They skipped Spencer Howard’s start Sunday at Oracle Park, replacing him with Zach Eflin. It allowed them to not only start Eflin in the series finale against the Giants, but Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin next weekend against the Mets at Citi Field. But Eflin allowed a career-high four home runs and Howard struggled in relief in Sunday afternoon’s 11-2 loss.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Giants: Zach Eflin Struggles Mightily in Phils Loss

Phillies socked by Giants as Eflin and Howard struggle mightily originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies’ six-game West Coast trip ended with a thud as Zach Eflin was socked by the Giants in an 11-2 loss and Spencer Howard look equally shaky in relief. Eflin allowed four home...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Wilmer Flores hits 2 homers as Giants blow out Phillies

Wilmer Flores hit two of San Francisco's four home runs and Sammy Long threw six solid innings in his first major-league start as the Giants powered their way to an 11-2 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Flores finished with four hits while Mike Yastrzemski (two hits) and...
MLB6abc

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ronald Torreyes: Pops second homer

Torreyes went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Giants. The shortstop has only two homers on the year, but both have come in June as Torreyes is batting .256 (11-for-43) on the month with four doubles, six runs and seven RBI in addition to the long balls through 12 games. He should continue to draw regular playing time until Jean Segura (groin) is back in action.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/22/2021

Washington Nationals (33-36) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35) June 22, 2021 7:05 pm EDT. The Line: Philadelphia Phillies / Washington Nationals ; Over/Under: - (Click here for latest betting odds) The Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies meet in an NL East division matchup in MLB action from Citizens Bank Park...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera back in Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Herrera was held out of the previous lineup against a left-hander. He will return to center field on Tuesday in place of Matt Vierling and replace Luke Williams at the top of the lineup.