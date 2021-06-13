Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Rich Hill: Endures rare poor outing

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHill did not factor in the decision against Baltimore on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. The left-hander came into the contest having yielded two or fewer runs in eight straight outings, but that streak came to an end when Austin Wynns scorched Hill for a grand slam in the fifth inning. The veteran contributed to his own demise by issuing two walks and allowing a single prior to the long ball, and the start was his shortest since May 2. Hill still carries a solid 3.38 ERA on the season, and he's slated to make his next start at Seattle next week.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Wynns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Seattle#Long Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsanjosesun.com

Rays P Rich Hill seeks to continue hot streak against Orioles

Ageless wonder Rich Hill will take the mound Saturday when the Tampa Bay Rays continue their three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles in St. Petersburg, Fla. The 41-year-old left-hander was named American League pitcher of the month for May and continued to impress last Saturday against Texas, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings.
MLBPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rays' Hill says union 'dropped the ball' on grip enhancers

CHICAGO — (AP) — Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players' union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances. MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rich Hill, Rays open four-game series against Mariners

Rich Hill realizes it's a sticky situation. Still, the veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, who will start the opener of a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday, had a unique take when asked about Major League Baseball's new ban on grip-enhancing substances. While baseball is being criticized for instituting the...
College Sportscollegebaseballdaily.com

Hawai’i names Rich Hill as Head Coach

ONOLULU – Rich Hill has been named the new head coach of the University of Hawai‘i baseball program, Athletics Director David Matlin announced Friday, June 18. Hill is the program’s third-ever head coach and will be formally introduced at a virtual press conference at 10:00 a.m. “I’m thrilled to welcome...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Mariners: Rich Hill on the mound

Veteran lefty Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Rays tonight when they open a four-game weekend series in Seattle against the Mariners; first pitch is at 10:10. Hill was disappointed with his last outing Saturday against the Orioles, in which he cruised through the first four innings before loading the bases and giving up a grand slam. He was unable to finish the fifth.
Hawaii Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Toreros baseball coach Rich Hill hired at Hawaii

Longtime USD leader is winningest coach in West Coast Conference history. Longtime USD baseball coach Rich Hill resigned Friday to become head coach at Hawaii. Hill, who has more than 1,000 career victories, was 747-514-4 in 23 seasons guiding the Toreros. He is the winningest coach in West Coast Conference history with a 349-215-1 mark.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Rich Hill: No-decision Thursday

Hill didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings. He also allowed two home runs. Hill has given up a homer in four of his last six appearances and has also allowed at...
MLBNBC Sports

Rich Hill thought he'd land with Red Sox in free agency

When the Boston Red Sox perused the free-agent market for pitching this past offseason, Rich Hill believed he'd be a perfect fit. The 41-year-old southpaw is familiar with Boston as he played there from 2010-12 and in 2015. Prior to signing with the Tampa Bay Rays, Hill expected to have a third stint with the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Red Sox: Rich Hill on the hill

With their losing streak now at seven games, the Rays are looking to veteran lefty Rich Hill to right the ship. Hill has had his own struggles, allowing four runs and not lasting more than five innings in each of his past two starts, done in by one or two bad pitches.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Struggles in short outing

McClanahan did not factor in the decision Wednesday versus Washington despite giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out four. The southpaw was wildly inefficient in the start, needing 77 pitches -- 45 of which were strikes -- to retire nine batters. He was stung by a pair of long balls and could have had an even worse stat line if not for Washington stranding five runners in his three innings. This was the second straight poor outing for McClanahan, who has given up a total of seven runs and 10 hits over his past 6.1 frames. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively slated for Tuesday on the road against the White Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Another poor outing

Snell allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks with just one strikeout in 3.1 innings versus Colorado on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision. Snell allowed multiple homers for just the second time in 14 starts this year. While long balls haven't been a problem, he allowed multiple walks for the 12th time. The southpaw has now failed to complete five innings in six of his last eight outings. He has a 5.72 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB in 61.1 innings overall. Snell's next start is expected to be versus the Dodgers in next week's showdown between NL West powerhouses.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mariners face the Rays after Kikuchi’s strong outing

Tampa Bay Rays (43-28, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-36, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +123, Rays -142; over/under is 8...
MLBfangraphs.com

Why Tyler Glasnow Can Be a Voice That Baseball Needs

We talk a lot about the “face” of baseball — a player who has the look, the excitement, the highlight reel, the things that make them an ideal candidate to be a poster child for the game. “Here,” we say, to would-be fans. “This is what you’re getting when you start to watch that sport.” It could be Bryce Harper with his GIF-worthy hair tosses, or Aaron Judge with his giant frame and home runs. It could be Mookie Betts or Mike Trout, whose talents defy generational lines and who we will likely be talking about for decades after they retire.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.