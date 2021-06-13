Rays' Rich Hill: Endures rare poor outing
Hill did not factor in the decision against Baltimore on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. The left-hander came into the contest having yielded two or fewer runs in eight straight outings, but that streak came to an end when Austin Wynns scorched Hill for a grand slam in the fifth inning. The veteran contributed to his own demise by issuing two walks and allowing a single prior to the long ball, and the start was his shortest since May 2. Hill still carries a solid 3.38 ERA on the season, and he's slated to make his next start at Seattle next week.www.cbssports.com