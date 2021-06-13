Rays' Rich Hill: Endures rare poor outing

McClanahan did not factor in the decision Wednesday versus Washington despite giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out four. The southpaw was wildly inefficient in the start, needing 77 pitches -- 45 of which were strikes -- to retire nine batters. He was stung by a pair of long balls and could have had an even worse stat line if not for Washington stranding five runners in his three innings. This was the second straight poor outing for McClanahan, who has given up a total of seven runs and 10 hits over his past 6.1 frames. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively slated for Tuesday on the road against the White Sox.