I’m going to start you off with a shocking take here: it wasn’t the best season for Jake DeBrusk. The 24-year-old forward had his worst NHL season yet, recording just 14 points in 41 games. His productivity level of 0.34 points per game was by far the worst of his NHL career, compared to 0.54 PPG last year, 0.62 the year before that, and 0.61 in his rookie year. DeBrusk saw himself moved up and down the lineup over the course of the season, eventually being moved in and out of the lineup as well.