Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Greer Grammer Reveals Why She Loved Playing A Villain In ‘Deadly Illusions’

By Marie Fiero
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greer Grammer discussed the pleasure of playing a villain in her hit Netflix movie Deadly Illusions in her new uInterview. “I play Grace, she is a nanny that Kristen Davis and Dermot Mulroney hire to take care of their children while Kristen’s character Mary goes back to work and write her new novel,” Grammer told uInterview founder Erik Meers. “She’s a novelist, she’s kind of famous for writing these crazy psychotic thrillers.”

uinterview.com
uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greer Grammer
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Kristen Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Eternals Star Salma Hayek Explains Why She Loved Filming the Marvel Movie

Salma Hayek has been busy promoting The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, her new action-comedy that co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. However, the sequel isn't the only movie on Hayek's 2021 line-up. The highly-anticipated Eternals movie from Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao will mark Hayek's first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent chat with USA Today, Hayek explained why making Eternals was an emotional experience.
MusicETOnline.com

Kiely Williams Explains Why It Sounds Like She's Singing With a Lisp on 3LW's 'No More' (Exclusive)

Kiely Williams is taking a trip down memory lane, to her days with 3LW. While speaking to ET via Zoom on Wednesday, the 34-year-old singer reflected on what it was like founding the girl group with Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton in 1999 (Jessica Benson later replaced Naughton in 2003). She also opened up about why it sounds like she's singing with a lisp on their 2000 hit, "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Quit Acting at the Height of Her Career

Cameron Diaz was one of the most successful actors in Hollywood in the '90s and '00s. From the Charlie's Angels movies to the hit comedy Bad Teacher to the beloved Shrek franchise, she starred in many beloved and high-grossing films. Her career was so huge that in 2013, she was the highest-paid female actor over 40, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. But after 20 years in the field, Diaz decided to leave show business behind at the height of her fame. While that may be a difficult choice for some to understand, she's since opened up about why she quit acting and how she's filling her life now.
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals Why She And Her Sister Are ‘Discreet’ People

Mary-Kate Olsen explains why she and her twin sister Ashley are what she calls “discreet people” in a rare new interview with i-D. Discussing mainly their fashion line history and passions for their fashion company The Row, Mary-Kate said that maintaining a private personal life was an important part of how she and Ashley grew up. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate said.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

She-Hulk spoilers: The Good Place alum to play villain Titania!

May very well be one of the greatest Marvel – Disney+ collaborations yet. How can it not be with Tatiana Maslany! We were excited enough about this show coming out, and that was before having some of the following news to pass along. According to a new report from Variety,...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Fans Are Loving That Marvel Villain Easter Egg

Loki fans are going wild on social media after its opening episode appeared to feature a reference to a major Marvel villain we’ve been expecting to show up in the MCU for the longest time. In one of the premiere’s opening scenes, Mobius investigates a time variance in medieval France....
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Anne Robinson reveals why she accepted Countdown role

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot at her Cotswolds home with her daughter Emma Wilson, Anne Robinson has revealed why she accepted the job to be the new presenter of Countdown. "I've been offered lots of things, but this was the first one that I thought: 'That sounds good,'" she...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

'iCarly': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Why She Didn't Do the Reboot

The iCarly revival premiered today (June 17) on Paramount+. The first three episodes are available to stream now with the remaining 10 airing weekly on the channel. The show features some familiar faces but sadly, fans will be sad to hear Jenette McCurdy has not reprised her role as Freddie's (played by Nathan Kress) ex-girlfriend and Carly's (Miranda Cosgrove) sidekick. Newsweek has everything to know.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's postponing wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon thrilled fans on Wednesday when she announced the joyous news that she was expecting her fourth child, but on Thursday she had some sad news concerning her upcoming wedding to Joe Swash. The Loose Women star was answering fan questions, and one asked whether she and Joe would...