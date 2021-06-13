VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Greer Grammer Reveals Why She Loved Playing A Villain In ‘Deadly Illusions’
Greer Grammer discussed the pleasure of playing a villain in her hit Netflix movie Deadly Illusions in her new uInterview. “I play Grace, she is a nanny that Kristen Davis and Dermot Mulroney hire to take care of their children while Kristen’s character Mary goes back to work and write her new novel,” Grammer told uInterview founder Erik Meers. “She’s a novelist, she’s kind of famous for writing these crazy psychotic thrillers.”uinterview.com