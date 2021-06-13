Cancel
‘In the Heights’ Bombs at the Box-Office

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 10 days ago

There are pundits now calling “In The Heights” a box-office failure. The film earned a mediocre $4.9 million on Friday with Variety reporting an expected weekend tally of “just under $13 million.” Expectations were for the well-reviewed musical to garner $25-$35 million. Can you say bust?. Forbes’ Scott Mendelson explains...

MoviesPosted by
AFP

'Quiet Place' again tops NAmerica box office, edging 'Heights'

Paramount's frightening "A Quiet Place: Part II" returned to first place in North American theaters this weekend, as the much-ballyhooed film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" fell short of expectations, industry analysts said Sunday. "Heights" thus fell short of early estimates that it might hit $15 million to $20 million, its in-theater total hurt no doubt as it debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.
MoviesAOL Corp

Box office: 'In the Heights' disappoints with $11 million opening weekend

MoviesComplex

‘In The Heights’ & ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Underperform at Weekend Box Office

After the monumental box office successes of The Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring 3, it seems the summer box office stagnated this week. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation for In The Heights and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway seem to both be significantly underperforming at the box office this weekend with a No. 1 rank of $5 million on Friday, $13 million for 3-day and a No. 4 place of $4 million on Friday. Speaking of The Quiet Place Part II, the John Krasinski-helmed horror sequel passed $100 million yesterday, and will likely reclaim the number one spot this weekend and beat out In The Heights.
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Steals Box Office Rhythm Away From ‘In The Heights’

SUNDAY UPDATE: Refresh for chart and more analysis Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II in its third weekend has beat Warner Bros. highly-publicized Jon M. Chu directed, Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights for the top spot at the weekend box office, $11.7M to $11.4M, in a defeat no one really saw coming, heading into the weekend. A Quiet Place Part II‘s domestic running B.O. stands at $109M.
Movies411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims #1, Beats In The Heights

Paramount returned to the top of the box office this weekend with A Quiet Place Part II, which nicked In The Heights for the #1 spot. The horror sequel leapt two spots to take back the top spot with $11.7 million, down 40% in its third weekend. The film opened huge two weeks ago with a $45.7 million start, and while it fell behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It last week it showed resilience this weekend in climbing back to the apex.
MoviesChicago Tribune

‘In the Heights,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation embraced by critics, off to slow start at box office

MoviesAceShowbiz

Box Office: 'A Quiet Place 2' Bounces Back to No. 1 as 'In the Heights' Posts Lackluster Debut

Another newcomer this week, 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' also disappoints as it opens below expectation with approximately $10.4 million from 3,345 theaters. AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place Part II" reclaims the top spot of box office in what has turned out to be a surprising outcome this week. The movie bounces back from No. 2 to No. 1 with approximately $11.6 million on its third weekend.
Moviesimdb.com

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Bust: Why It’s Not HBO Max’s Fault and 5 Other Takeaways

There was a lot of hope from theater owners and industry observers that Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights” would help maintain, or even grow, the recent box office momentum. Instead, the film opened to just $11.4 million and lost what was expected to be an easy No. 1 launch to the third weekend of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II.” . With critical acclaim and early Oscar buzz, there had been hope that the Jon M. Chu musical would capture a section of the audience that isn’t interested in horror films like “A Quiet Place” but searching for a feel-good movie after the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the film has fallen short of even the most conservative of expectations. Even franchise tentpoles released during the worst stages of the pandemic — “Wonder Woman 1984” opened to $16.7 million on Christmas weekend — have outperformed “In the Heights.”While there’s still time.
Moviesnewsnationusa.com

‘In The Heights’ & ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Lower Than Expected In Openings As Pandemic Summer Box Office Eases

Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘In The Heights’ Out Of Rhythm With $11M, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Hits $185M Worldwide

In its third week, A Quiet Place Part II fended off the challenge of In the Heights and crossed the $100M mark. Worldwide the film has amassed $185M in total. This one hurts my soul a little bit. Despite the rave reviews, tons of marketing including a run of celebrity endorsements only rivaled by Presidential election campaigns, In the Heights opened with just $11.4M. There will be others who are going to dissect the reasons for this disappointing debut, but I chalk it up to one thing. WB’s decision to open it in theaters and HBO Max hurt it, and they never made the case for it to be seen outside of streaming. It was easy to make that claim with blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but a street level musical with no A-list stars is a different story. This result isn’t really a shock, though, as frustrating as it is.
Moviesyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Box Office Report

Here with your Entertainment Report, I’m Eden Lane. Movie goers have delivered a bit of a surprise at the box office this weekend. Opening in a close third place was the family sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. with an estimated $10.4 It was delayed from February 2020 so fans were ready but it still missed expectations.