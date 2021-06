Campbell Koseor showed his Baraboo High School coaches the kind of kid he was freshman year. The recent graduate continued to show it every step of the way since making the varsity hockey team in 2017-18 and attaching himself to then-senior Jack Macdonald. Koseor and Macdonald, who went on to play juniors and at St. Michael’s College in Vermont, frequently stayed after hours to get extra work in.