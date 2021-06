Eagle has made quite a splash so far after playing travel ball the past several summers. The first baseman has recorded 20 hits in 33 at-bats (.606 average) with 4 homers and a MAC-best 26 RBIs. In three games last weekend at the Iowa City West Invitational, Eagle was 8-for-10 with two home runs and nine RBIs. She has hit safely in the first nine games of the season for Muscatine.