Outlaws succumb to late rally in setback to Prospects

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 10 days ago
BOONE, Iowa — The Joplin Outlaws held the advantage for most of the night, but a late-game surge by the Des Moines Peak Prospects resulted in a 5-3 Joplin setback on Saturday night.

The Prospects, picking up their first home win of the season, trailed for six straight innings before they took their first lead of the game with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The pivotal eighth frame saw Des Moines place runners on third and second with one out before Nate Jesse logged a two-RBI triple to give his team a 4-3 advantage. The Prospects added another run n the next at-bat when Patrick Norton recorded a sacrifice fly that plated Jessell.

Des Moines reliever Ryan Lumpkin took over from there, striking out back-to-back batters to open the top of the ninth before the game went final on a Joplin groundout to first base.

Lumpkin picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings and surrendering one hit.

Joplin and Des Moines scored one run apiece in the first inning before Drake Angeron gave the Outlaws a 3-1 advantage with a two-run single to right field in the top of the second.

Joplin went scoreless in the final seven frames and finished with seven total hits.

The Prospects trimmed the Joplin lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run down the line in right field by Adam Axtell.

Joplin used four pitchers in the contest. Christian DeJesus got the start and surrendered one run on three hits in four innings. Zach Hill allowed one run and two hits in one inning of work, and Ward Richardson tossed a pair of shutout innings. Closer Reese Weaks was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs and two hits in the eighth.

The Outlaws and Prospects meet again at 7 p.m. Sunday for the final game of their weekend series.

