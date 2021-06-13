Cancel
Berríos pitching, Polanco power carry Twins past Astros 5-2

By DAVE CAMPBELL
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pitching has frequently been failing the Minnesota Twins this season. Not if José Berríos can help it. Berríos threw seven commanding innings against the highest-scoring team in the majors, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday night. Polanco homered...

