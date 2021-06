Benjamin Fyvie lives on North Fifth Street, not far from Riverfront Park, with a bedroom facing the river — and the railroad tracks. “It doesn’t wake us up, but when you’re trying to go to sleep, it can keep you awake. It’s a bother,” Fyvie said of the train whistles going through Mankato. “It would be nice if they could make it whistle free if they can do it without compromising safety.”