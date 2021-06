The Portland Trailblazers Plan to Interview Philly’s Own Dawn Staley for Their Head Coaching Position. Philly’s own Dawn Staley is no stranger to smashing goals and breaking records. Highly accomplished on and off the court, Staley has won three gold olympic medals, an NCAA championship as a coach as well as countless player accolades including being named the WNBA’s Top 15 Players All-Time. It’s safe to say that this Philly native knows hoops. So it comes to no surprise that the NBA would eventually coming knocking on her door.